Ranveer Singh Burns Up Dance Floor at Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reception; Video Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities that began in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, finally came to a crescendo on Sunday when the newlyweds organised another glamourous reception in Mumbai that was graced by several Bollywood stars including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others. Also attending the party was none other than Ranveer Singh who infused even more amp to the party when he took to the dance floors.

In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to the groovy tune of Gallan Goodiyaan from his film Dil Dhadakne Do. The stellar livewire performed the hook-steps of the song with the newly weds as well as all the other guests that seemed to be having the time of their lives on the dance floor.

Earlier in the day, another video from the star-studded reception had gone viral that showed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grooving effortlessly to the popular Badshah and Neha Kakkar’s song Kaala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Needless to say, the couple were accompanied by their guests in the celebration.

Meanwhile, the new couple in town had released a dreamy wedding teaser just a few days back. Made by The Wedding Filmer, the video shows Kiara making her entry as a bride as Sidharth waits for her at the mandap. The song Ranjha, from their hit film Shershaah, plays in the background, but with different lyrics. The teaser showed Kiara dancing her way to the mandap in Manish Malhotra finery as Sidharth looks on, all dressed up like a royal groom. Kiara gets playful while she walks towards her groom, dancing on the way. Sidharth also plays along, pretending to be impatient and telling Kiara she is late. The couple then embrace and the varmala ceremony happens amid a shower of rose petals and applause from the attendees.

Kiara and Sidharth kept their wedding very private, with only a handful of guests. Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor and Juhi Chawla were among the few Bollywood celebs who got to witness the shaadi first-hand. The Suryagarh Palace hotel in Jaisalmer was booked from February 4 to 8 for the grand wedding.

The couple started dating after starring in the film Shershaah, which holds a special significance in their lives. The biographical film, which saw Sidharth play Captain Vikram Batra, went on to become hugely popular and is one of the biggest hits in both Sidharth and Kiara’s career.

