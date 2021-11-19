Ranveer Singh Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'Hottie' as Big B Remembers His Old Days

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most avid social media users and regularly updates his feed with either throwback photos, or photos from the present time. On Friday, Big B remembered his younger days as he shared a blast from the past. In the photos shared by him, he can be seen in a formal black suit as he strikes a sassy pose for the camera. He captioned the photo in Hindi and wrote, “Jaane Kahaan Gaye Yeh Din."

Needless to say, his fans were mesmerised by the throwback photo and took to the comment section to shower compliments on the evergreen star. However, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s comment stole the show. He wrote, “Hottie."

Ranveer is known for hyping up his industry friends and seniors. He recently commented on Anushka Sharma’s photo as she shared images from her first official photo shoot after her daughter’s birth. He has also commented on Big B’s photos prior to this.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in Btamhastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Mayday starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from that he also has Good Bye with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.

Ranveer, on the other hand, recently starred in a cameo in the cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in main roles and Ajay Devgn in a cameo. Additionally, Ranveer turned television host with his first TV quiz show called The Big Picture. The show welcomed celebrity guests like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and recently Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who visited to promote their film Bunty aur Babli 2.

