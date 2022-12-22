Ranveer Singh Calls Himself ‘Very Expressive’, Reveals What Makes Him Angry

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most zestful actors in the Hindi film industry. With his enigmatic personality and commendable performances, the Bollywood star has cultivated a huge fan following across the country. Not to forget, his quirky antics and over-the-top outfits are a bonus, often becoming the talk of the town. However, although we have always seen the 37-year-old in a happy-go-lucky mood, certain situations make the ever-smiling Ranveer Singh lose his cool.

Ranveer, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Cirkus, recently revealed that “insincere" people make him angry. In an interaction with ETimes, the versatile actor shared, “When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry. I am a free-flowing person, I am very expressive. When I am happy and I have to express the love that happens at 100 percent and opposite feelings also come out at 100 percent, too. But I feel it’s a very unhealthy emotion."

Upon being asked whether he ever had an angry outburst on any of his film sets, the Gunday actor highlighted the importance of cultivating “patience" while working with the cast and crew members of a film. He shared, “When you’re on set, you have to consciously cultivate patience. Because on set, you’re in a leadership position. Like you’re the director or the lead actor, if you end up shouting or creating a ruckus, it will affect the environment of the entire set. That situation becomes very difficult to fix."

“I always believe one should avoid doing that on set. There is an energy flow on set because multiple people, not just actors, technicians included, are coming together to work on a singular cause. There is an active energy exchange between 100-200 people. To contaminate that energy flow is not advisable," added Ranveer.

During the interaction, Cirkus director Rohit Shetty also chimed in and shared that once the camera starts rolling, Ranveer Singh becomes a perfectionist. Rohit revealed that the actor tends to get irked when his co-actors fail to match his energy on the sets. He also added that once the scene is complete, Ranveer returns to his usual chilled-out personality.

Speaking of Cirkus, the upcoming action comedy film is slated for a theatrical release on December 23, on the occasion of Christmas 2022. The film stars Ranveer Singh in dual roles, along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, among many others. Besides boasting of an ensemble cast, Cirkus also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

