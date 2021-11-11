Ranveer Singh Calls Rohit Shetty ‘The Boss’ as Sooryavanshi Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India

After over a year of delay, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi finally released on November 5. The makers managed to open the film in the theatres a day after Diwali. Fans and celebrities have been enjoying watching the cop drama in cinemas. The film, led by Akshay Kumar, minted over Rs 100 crore in India in five days since its release. Now, the team is elated but the happiest is Ranveer Singh. The actor, who made an extended cameo in the film, has sent a huge shout-out to the filmmaker, Rohit.

On Instagram, Ranveer shared a special video dedicated to him. The clip opens to a dialogue from the film narrated by Akshay. He says, this job can be done by only one fellow. After this, in another parallel, Rohit is seen entering the frame. He waves to a huge crowd as the song Sultan from KGF Chapter 1 plays in the backdrop. While sharing the video, Ranveer called Rohit, “The Boss." In the caption, the filmmaker reacted by posting praying hands emojis.

Rohit appeared on the Diwali-special episode of the show The Big Picture, hosted by Ranveer. Rohit was stumped with a question and asked Ranveer for help. The actor denied, saying he is not permitted to help. To this, the filmmaker, in good humour, threatened Ranveer that the film has not been released yet and his role can still be chopped.

Ranveer also shared a photo of his mother, Anju Bhavnani posing in front of the film’s poster. On his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Hi Ma."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit’s cop universe after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014) and Simmba (2018). Ajay Devgn headlined the first two while Ranveer was the lead actor of the third film.

