Ranveer Singh Can't Stop Staring at Deepika Padukone's Photo, Fanboys Over SRK at an Event, See Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed four years of marital bliss today, November 14. Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor received the Etoile d’Or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. Ranveer took to social media to pen a long note, along with photos of him receiving the award. However, before that, the actor completely fanboyed over Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan! No, they were not present at the event but Ranveer found photos of them hanging on a wall along with photos of other actors and couldn’t help himself from posing with them.

In one of the photos, he is looking at Deepika’s frame with love-filled eyes. Sharing the photo, he dropped a heart-eyed emoji. We can also see him posing with SRK’s photo frame. Take a look at the photos:

After winning the award, Ranveer took to Instagram to pen a long note that read, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival"

Check his post here:

Meanwhile, talking of SRK and Deepika, the actors will be reuniting again in the film Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Following that, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan and Dunki. Deepika on the other hand has Project K and Fighter in the pipeline. She will also reportedly make a cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and SRK’s Jawan.

