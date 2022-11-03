Home » News » Movies » Ranveer Singh Captures Wife Deepika Padukone Enjoying Boat Ride After Pathaan Teaser Release

Ranveer Singh Captures Wife Deepika Padukone Enjoying Boat Ride After Pathaan Teaser Release

Following the terrific response to Pathaan's teaser, Deepika Padukone was seen enjoying a boat ride with none other than her hubby, Ranveer Singh.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

November 03, 2022

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy a boat ride
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy a boat ride

Deepika Padukone broke the internet yesterday after the teaser release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actress’ high-octane action scenes and her chemistry with SRK were an instant hit. Following the terrific response, the Bollywood diva was seen enjoying a boat ride with none other than her hubby, Ranveer Singh. The actor took to his Instagram Story section to share a video of Deepika where she can be seen in all smiles. She donned a t-shirt and paired it with black shorts. Ranveer wrote #Cutie along with the video.

On a separate story, he posted his dashing selfie. Take a look:

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 and have been considered one of Bollywood’s power couples. However, there were rumours recently that things are not well between them. Although, the couple squashed all the rumours with their love-filled social media posts. Deepika also spoke about her actor-husband on a special podcast with former actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The actress revealed that she and Ranveer have been away from home for quite some time due to work. She also gushed about Ranveer and said that he’d be happy to see her back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika have exciting things lined up. Deepika will be seen on the big screen with SRK and John Abraham in Pathaan. The film will release on January 25, 2023. Besides that, she will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas. The actress will also have a cameo appearance in Ranveer’s film Cirkus and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Talking of Ranveer, he wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Besides that, he will be seen in Cirkus.

first published: November 03, 2022, 07:35 IST
last updated: November 03, 2022, 08:08 IST

