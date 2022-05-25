Ranveer Singh Channels His Electrifying Energy In Viral Photo With Deepika Padukone, Cannes Jury; See Here

Ranveer Singh recently visited France to meet his wife Deepika Padukone who has been selected as one of the jury members for the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Padmaavat actor, who seemed to have had a great time with Deepika, is now back in Mumbai. On Tuesday evening, he was seen exiting the Mumbai airport in the all-orange outfit, which he paired with a bucket hat and white shoes. During his visit to the Cannes, the actor posed for several pictures, but the photo which is going viral on the internet is a picture featuring him and the Cannes jury in an elevator. Yes, you read that right! A picture featuring Ranveer, Deepika and the Cannes jury is going viral on social media and we are all for it.

In the picture, we see Ranveer Singh changeling his electrifying energy in a memorable click. We see the actor looking dapper in a pink blazer which he paired with a white shirt. We see the jury members smiling from ear to ear along with Ranveer and Deepika. The actress herself looks captivating in her all-white ensemble, as she keeps her hand on her hubby’s shoulder as they all cherish the moment.

Check the photo here:

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone treated her fans to the glimpses of her recent red carpet appearance. Deepika posed with her fellow jury members at the event as they attended the screening of the film, L’innocent. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her looks from the festival.

Deepika Padukone has been taking the internet by storm with her back-to-back stylish appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, Deepika dazzled in a full-length black embellished gown by Louis Vuitton. Deepika was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house. Deepika’s gown featured a plunging neckline, noodle straps and a subtle floor-dusting train. She rocked smokey eyes with smudged kohl.

Meanwhile, speaking on Ranveer Singh’s work front, the actor was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

