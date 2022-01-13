Home » News » Movies » Ranveer Singh Confirms Simmba 2 Will 'Definitely Happen': 'Whenever Rohit Shetty Does...'

Ranveer Singh shares this uber-cool selfie on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh collaborated with director Rohit Shetty for 'Simmba' for the first time.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 13, 2022, 19:20 IST

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has confirmed that his popular cop character Sangram Bhalero from Rohit Shetty’s Simmba will be returning for a sequel. Ranveer revealed that Simmba was intended to be a franchise since the start and it is his “favourite" character.

Ranveer told BollywoodLife.com about Simmba sequel, “If God willing, it will definitely happen. It was always intended to become a franchise. Whenever Rohit sir does make it, I will always be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play." Ranveer also featured in Rohit Shetty diretorial Sooryavanshi, which was released on Diwali last year. The actor-director duo will be reuniting for Cirkus, which has Ranveer in a double role and is an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare.

In 2019, director Rohit Shetty had said that he had plans to expand the “desi cop" universe, which he started with Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham" and followed up with Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba" and most recently Akshay Kumar-fronted “Sooryavanshi".

“After making ‘Singham’ franchise, we thought of expanding the cop universe and that’s how ‘Simmba’ happened. For the first time, we had merged two worlds - ‘Simmba’ and ‘Singham’ and had also added a new element with ‘Sooryavanshi’. It was a big risk but it worked," Rohit told PTI.

Rohit, meanwhile, has confirmed that he will be directing Singham 3 next with Ajay Devgn. At the end of his latest blockbuster, Sooryavanshi, Rohit teased the third installment of his popular Singham franchise, starring superstar Ajay Devgn. The climax of the film led to some speculation that the filmmaker would set the movie in Kashmir, against the backdrop of the cancellation of Article 370.

first published: January 13, 2022, 19:20 IST