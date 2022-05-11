Ranveer Singh Confirms 'There Will Be Simmba 2', Calls Rohit Shetty Directorial One of His Favourite Performances

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a series of interesting projects lined up. He is currently waiting for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that will see him in a completely different avatar. Amid this, the actor has confirmed the sequel of his 2018 cop-drama Simmba. Talking to Film Companion, he said that he will be disappointed if there isn’t a sequel.

He said, “He is one of my favourite guys and it was always designed to be a franchise. Whenever Rohit (Shetty) Bhai calls, I’ll be there. So there will be Simmba 2 and it is one of my favourite movies of my own and one of my favourite performances of my own. I love it and I will do it and I love that."

Simmba was the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. Apart from Ranveer, the film also starred Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan and Ashutosh Rana among others.

He continued that the subject matter of the film is serious. “You’re dealing with the subject matter which is no joking matter. In the initial half of the film you’re still this larger-than-life colourful goofball, but then to have that switch over and then to become that guy who stands up and pitches those dramatic scenes."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has already collaborated with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. It is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play The Comedy of Errors.

The comedy-drama also starring Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma among others will release on December 23, 2022. Apart from these, he will also reunite with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

