Ranveer Singh Consoles and Hugs a Crying Child In Crowd; Viral Video Will Win Your Heart

Ranveer Singh is often hailed as one of the most humble and down-to-earth actors. His kind and affectionate nature is widely talked about and makes him a favourite among fans. While the actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Curkus, a video has now surfaced on social media which has left Singh’s fans completely impressed.

During his recent promotional event in Mumbai, Ranveer noticed a small child crying and getting pushed in the crowd. Noticing his plight, the actor picked up the kid to protect him from the chaos, consoled and hugged him too. He then carried the child and made sure he safely got back to his custodians. Sharing the video on social media, one of Ranveer’s fan accounts wrote, “Ranveer is such a good soul that my heart can’t handle 😭 Such a gem!." Reacting to it, one of the fans commented, “Awww wowww that’s so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you hero." Check out Ranveer Singh’s viral video here:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer Singh’s film Cirkus, it is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. Cirkus is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’. It is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

Besides Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film will be released in theatres in April next year.

