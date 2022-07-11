Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Enjoy 'Scrumptious' South Indian Breakfast, Click Pics With Fans

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone created headlines today as the duo returned from their short vacation. The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they exited the Delhi Airport. While Ranveer looked spectacular in an Adidas co-ord with a brown sweatshirt and red tracks along with a golden hat to complete his look, Deepika donned a monotone white athleisure set with her hair tied in a high bun. Before making their way out of the airport, the couple was seen enjoying a South Indian Breakfast. Not only that, but they also posed with a staff member at the restaurant.

Quite satisfied with the food and the service, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to express her gratitude. Her Instagram story read “This is an appreciation post. My husband and I had the most scrumptious South Indian Breakfast at @carnaticcafeindia at Terminal 3 in Delhi this morning. What made it even more special was the courteous and efficient staff. Do yourselves a favour and do check it out."



The ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela’ couple returned to Mumbai on a long-haul flight after celebrating Ranveer’s 37th birthday in Hawaii. The duo went ahead to pose for the paparazzi as soon as they came out of the Airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the latest edition of Bear Grylls Man-Vs Wild with Ranveer Singh has been making quite a buzz lately. The Gully Boy actor is also looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Circus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Gehraiyaan. Next, she will be starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited release Pathaan. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the movie is slated for release on January 25 next year and would also feature John Abraham in the lead role.

