Nervous Ranveer Singh Hugs Deepika Padukone Tight As Argentina Hits Winning Goal At FIFA World Cup

It was evident that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, like most of us, were nervous until the winning goal was scored during the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals. On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika attended the final World Cup match between Argentina and France. Deepika was present at the event to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Following the unveiling, she joined Ranveer to watch the match.

Now, in a video that Ranveer shared on Instagram, the actor was seen holding on to Deepika until the winning goal was hit. When Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel came forward to aim at the goal post during the make the decisive penalty shoot-out, Ranveer couldn’t help but hold on to Deepika tight. Once the goal was hit, the couple celebrated with hugs.

Ranveer also shared a picture with Deepika and expressed his gratitude for getting a chance to watch the match with Deepika. “Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai. So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together," he wrote.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Deepika Padukone unveiling the golden trophy have now gone viral. In the glimpses, Deepika was seen in a glamourous avatar as she unveiled the trophy. Deepika was joined by legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. For the special moment, Deepika opted for a white shirt topped with a golden brown jacket. She appeared to be wearing a black skirt underneath it. She tied her hair back into a bun for a sleek look.

While Deepika pulled off the look with utmost confidence, her fans were upset with the outfit Louis Vitton put together for her. Upset fans took to the comments section of the LV’s post featuring Deepika’s look and lashed out at the brand for not styling her well. “What did yall make my girl wear????" a disappointed fan asked the brand. “Louis Vuitton you should have given her something better to wear why are you doing that to her why?????" added another. “Why is Deepika in a bag?" a third fan asked. “But why is she dressed like a duffel bag," a fourth comment read.

