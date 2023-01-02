Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Jett Off For Exotic Vacation Ahead of Actress' Birthday; Watch Video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jetted off for an exotic vacation ahead of the actress’ 36th birthday. The much-in-love couple made a twinning statement as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday. In a pap video, the lovebirds were seen adorably holding hands as they walked towards the airport. The power couple shell out airport fashion goals with their stylish monochrome ensembles, and their fans can’t get over the cute duo.

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of the couple on Instagram as they arrived in style at the airport. Dressed in an Adidas midi dress which includes a collar, logo print, buttons, and a slit, Deepika layered up her black ensemble with a matching-hued, peak-lapel leather coat, and edgily accessorised her OOTD with black sunnies, a sling bag, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Ranveer’s look was rather about black and white in equal parts.Ranveer looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and he teamed it up with joggers. He wore a coat for a suave wrap-up and accessorised with sneakers, a baseball cap, and white-framed sunglasses. Needless, to say the couple looked adorable.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of their fans chimed into the comments section and loved how Ranveer took care of his ladylove as she stepped out of the car, and adored the way they held hands.

“He holds her hands like this since 2013 … Best signature look 😍 .. happy birthday Queen Deepika ⭐👑," wrote one fan. Another added, “Most hottest Couple 🔥." Another fan commented, “So cute ❤️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The movie failed to impress the audience and critics. His earlier release Jayeshbhai Jordaar was also not well received by the audience and critics. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone had a fairly good year as her film Gehraiyaan received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Also, her songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan were well received by the audience. This year, the actress has one release which is Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release on January 25.

