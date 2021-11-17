Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Share Romantic Pics from Their Anniversary Trip to Uttarakhand

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took a trip to the hills to celebrate their wedding anniversary this year. The Bollywood couple was in Uttarakhand to spend some quite time together. The actors have shared glimpses from their trip to the hill station on their respective Instagram handles. They shared mostly black and white photos of themselves, and some of the scenic locales they were at, alongwith a picture perfect view of snow-capped peaks in the distance.

“All of my heart..," Deepika captioned her first post as she shared a black and white selfie taken by Ranveer, alongwith other photos that captured their cosy stay in the cold weather.

“…And then some…," she said alongwith her next photo dump from the trip. Other pictures showed her in a checkered overcoat as they dined together. She also read a book at the resort while sitting on a patio, overlooking some trees.

Ranveer too shared his favourite shots from the trip. They also shared pictures of Ranveer sitting in a car, and one of him having a laugh by the fireplace. Another picture showed Deepika sitting in the sun and taking in the view.

The couple was spotted at the Jolly Grant Airport, walking hand-in-hand, as they arrived for their trip a few days ago. While Ranveer was dressed in a checkered tracksuit, Deepika wore a black hoodie and matching sweatpants. Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening as she returned from Uttarakhand. She was in a blue sweatshirt and matching pants, paired with white sneakers.

