Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times the Actors Proved They're a Perfect Pair

We’re all obsessed with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love, yes? These two are relationship goals. Known to their millions of fans as Deepveer, Deepika and Ranveer never miss an opportunity to gush about each other in their interviews.

Ranveer on numerous occasions has candidly spoken about how he was head-over-heels in love with his now-wife during the shoot of Ram-Leela. And it has not changed post-marriage as, in a very public fashion, he lets Deepika know how gorgeous he thinks she is. Famous for emoji overkill in the comments of each other’s social media posts, they together often hop on fun trends on the internet. Here’s looking at Ranveer and Deepika’s public adoration for each other:

1. Deepika was asked if she would take Ranveer’s surname in her first post-marriage interview with Famously Filmfare. In her response, she quipped, “It might be Deepika Padukone - wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone." Later, Ranveer in another interview was asked to comment on her take. Expressing his thoughts, Ranveer joked saying, “Since I have dropped my own surname (Bhavnani), I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname."

2. During one of the interviews before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika confessed that her husband is her biggest fan. She joked, “I can do no wrong in his eyes." She also said that they both have changed each other over time, adding they have rubbed off on each other in a nice way. She also admitted that as a Sindhi Punjabi, her husband is way more expressive than her both physically and verbally.

3. In an old interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt at the Dainik Bhaskar Conclave, Deepika had revealed that she loved the fact that Ranveer was genuinely comfortable with her massive success when their relationship was at an initial stage. She had further said she married him because he respected the fact that the actress was the bigger star and making more money than him. “Today, the kind of money he is making and the success he has is completely different from what he would have seven years ago. I was the more successful person and yet to genuinely be okay with the fact that I was working more- that is unique and I’d like to see more of that," shared the actress.

4. Ranveer, who turned host with the quiz show, The Big Picture, shared his love story during the Karwa Chauth episode. He admitted that he had kept a fast as he wanted to have his wife as his life partner for the next seven lives. He said, “7 janam take yahi chahiye (I want her for the next 7 lives). To mark the occasion, the guests applied Mehendi on his hand. They made a letter D with henna and Ranveer just could not stop kissing it. During the episode, he also danced on Deepika’s song Pinga.

5. In his first post-marriage interview with Famously Filmfare, Ranveer said that he finds Deepika gorgeous even when she is sleeping. “She is gorgeous all the time. I wake up next to her, I can’t believe it, even after six years. She is so homely I just love it. I love to see her in that mould. She is really an awesome homemaker I should say. I can tell you I am going to be the husband of the millennium," he said.

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in sports biographical drama 83.

