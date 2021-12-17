Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 Gets Standing Ovation at Film Festival in Jeddah

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film 83 had its grand premiere at the ‘Red Sea International Film Festival’ in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming sports drama based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup received huge applause and a standing ovation from the audience present at the screening. A video of the film getting a standing ovation has gone viral on Twitter.

The long-pending film helmed by ace director Kabir Khan is all set to hit theatres on December 23. Before its release, the makers are maintaining hype around it to make it a box office success. Recently, following the screening of 83 at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the film received a standing ovation and a video of the same is still doing rounds on Twitter.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen bowing down and thanking everyone for their appreciation for 83, which tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup triumph in 1983 at Lord’s.

Ranveer and Deepika were joined by Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur at the Film Festival held in Jeddah. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi also marked their presence at the festival.

Ranveer and Deepika, who are playing Kapil and Romi, in 83 looked glamorous at the screening of the film during the Red Sea International Film Festival.

In 83, Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 cricket World Cup. Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi are also among the star cast of the film.

