Ranveer Singh Delivers Power-Packed Performance On ‘Mallhari’ At Opening of Marrakech Film Festival; Watch

Ranveer Singh received Etoile d'Or at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Saturday. The actor delivered a power packed performance on Malhari at the event.

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 11:15 IST

Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of energy and there’s no denying the fact! Wherever he goes, Ranveer charms the viewers with his antics and epic dance moves. Recently, Ranveer Singh was honoured with the Etoile d’or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year. For those who are unaware, this title has been previously bestowed upon popular Bollywood actors namely Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. The festival is taking place in Morocco.

Check out the video of Ranveer Singh accepting Etoile d’or:

The Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actor channelled his everlasting energy at the festival and made the viewers swoon over him with his power packed performance. The Bajirao Mastani actorcheered up the crowd by dancing to his popular song ‘Malhari’ with full energy thereby setting fire to the stage.

Check his dance video here:

Prior to beginning his epic dance performance, he recalled a piece of advice given to him by manager Susan Rodrigues. Ranveer said, “I am the worst singer in the world. You know, my darling Susan, who has known me for so many years….every time I tell Susan that I want to sing, she just closes her ears. She says, ‘Ranveer, don’t be under any confusion that you can sing good enough. In fact, you should just stick to raps. And you know how to dance.’ So, I am confident of my dancing moves."

At the award ceremony’s red carpet, Ranveer was asked by reporters about how he feels representing Indian cinema in Africa. He said, “I have to say it is overwhelming. I think it stands a testament to the power of Indian Cinema. It can transcend geographical borders, and cultural borders, and bring us together as people. I think it is the most beautiful thing. I think I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of Indian cinema. I feel so proud at this moment."

Apart from Ranveer, iconic Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid have received this honour, reported news agency IANS.

first published: November 12, 2022, 11:15 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 11:15 IST

