Ranveer Singh Drops Unseen Pic With Cirkus Co-Star Pooja Hegde as He Talks About His Experience of Working With Her

With his unconventional ways, Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to make headlines. The Gully Boy star is quite active on social media and is constantly seen uploading breath-taking selfies, movie announcements, flashback photos, and other eye-catching content. Although his most recent release 83, where he portrayed former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev did not do that well, he seems unfazed by it.

Recently, he decided to go for a ‘ask me anything’ session on his social media profile where he answered different questions presented by his fans. In the process, he shared an unseen photo with co-star Pooja Hegde from their upcoming movie Cirkus. This occurred after one of Ranveer's Instagram followers inquired about his experience working with Pooja Hegde in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. As a response to this, the Padmaavat actor shared a selfie from one of the film's schedules, in which he and Pooja are seen in the background of a tea garden, with Pooja looking beautiful in a yellow saree.

Along with the photo, to answer the question, he replied that it was delightful to work with Pooja and that they were cackling like geese all day. Pooja reshared the pic and said, “Forever entertained by Pammi”.

Some of the other questions asked by fans were movies that he would never get bored of watching and his inspiration for fashion. His answer to the former was Austin powers: International man of mystery and Zoolander while he named former basketball player Dennis Rodman as his fashion inspiration.

'Cirkus,' which is reported to be a Shakespearean adaption of 'The Comedy of Errors,' also stars Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra. For the first time in his acting career, Ranveer Singh will play a dual character in the film. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated for release on July 15 and will clash with Katrina Kaif’s 'Phone Bhoot.

