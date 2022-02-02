Ranveer Singh Ends Winter With This Super Hot Dapper Look, See Photo

It seems Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has officially ended the winter season or that is what his latest Instagram post suggests. The actor shared an uber-luxe picture of himself on the social media platform where he was dressed up in an all-black suit. Ranveer was seen wearing a black velvet jacket with a white printed flower over a silk button-down shirt. The actor completed the look with a cool hairdo.

Soon after the actor shared the picture on Instagram fans and fellow celebrities expressed their reaction in the comments section. Actor Angad Bedi hyped up Ranveer with his comment, “Katal (killer) Ranveereh!” Rapper Gaurav Gambhir (D-Cypher) commented, “End of Winter Season,” considering Ranveer’s super hot picture.

Ranveer’s love affair with suits and tuxedos is not new. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor shared another debonair shot where he wore a gold and black suit. Ranveer wore black shirt and a pair of matching pants and completed the look with a gold-coloured jacket. The actor accessorised his look with a pair of round-shaped sunglasses, a wrist watch, and gold lion pendant chain. Sharing the picture on Instagram without any caption, the actor let his look to the talking. Applauding Ranveer’s fashion statement Bedi commented in Punjabi, “Munde ne jaan kaddi hue eh Ranveer Singh, (the man has left us swooning).”

In an earlier Instagram post shared in January, Ranveer had showed off his formal yet fashionable style in another suit. The actor wore a black sequined jacket on top of an all-black shirt and pants. With classic slicked-back hair and a pair of large sunglasses, Ranveer showed off his toned chest muscles in a button-down shirt.

Which of the looks served by Ranveer has won your heart?

