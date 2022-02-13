Ranveer Singh Fan Boys Over RRR’s Song ‘Naatu Naatu’; Calls Ram Charan A Beast, Watch Viral Video

SS Rajamouli’s cinematic marvel RRR will be hitting the theatres soon. There is already a lot of buzz about the movie, and its trailer too has piqued the curiosity of fans. Speaking about fans, it seems like Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a major fan of the film and he couldn’t contain his delight during a live session. He even praised the Naatu Naatu song that features Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR delivering an enthusiastic performance.

During the live session on social media, the Ram Leela actor couldn’t stop himself from complimenting Ram Charan and he even termed him a beast. Ranveer even sang the film’s song Naatu Naatu . Even the audience praised the actor singing the song. It is evident that Ranveer Singh is a big admirer of Ram Charan’s work. Chiranjeevi even took to Twitter and posted a clip of the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl star quoted Ranveer Singh. He wrote, ““#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and I’m so excited for #RRRMovie." - @RanveerOfficial."

Check the video below:

A Telugu-language period drama, RRR is directed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Boasting an ensemble star cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. This S.S Rajamouli directorial is penned by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Legendary music director MM Keeravani is composing tunes for the movie.

The film’s release date has been postponed several times due to COVID-19 spread. According to a source, the makers are now looking for a festival date and planning to release the film on Eid 2022. “The cases across the country are decreasing. Producers of many films are hopeful that the situation will improve and probably be back to normal by March. RRR is a major tent-pole film. It’s a high-budget film, and the producers do not want to take chances, as they want to make sure they get good returns. The pre-release promotions have created a lot of buzz across the country. The makers are therefore planning to release the film on April 29, which is the Eid weekend. The makers are looking at the situation and will then decided and make an official announcement," said the source.

