Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Million Dollar Smile in New Instagram Post Amid Nude Photo Row

From his unique fashion sense to his unmatched energy levels, Ranveer Singh is one of those celebrities who is unafraid to do what his heart desires. He has never shied away from experimenting and taking strong roles in his films. The actor is exceedingly courageous in terms of making bold gestures as was seen in his semi-nude photoshoot.

Ranveer has a huge fan following on social media. He constantly treats his followers with sneak peeks of his spectacular photoshoots and keeps them posted about the recent events of his life. On Friday, the actor added another gem to his Instagram gallery.

Ranveer posted a thread of pictures from his recent photoshoot wherein he wore a cream-colored formal attire. He accessorized his outfit with a pendant and a watch. He styled his hair in a ponytail in order to and sealed his look with a million-dollar smile. Netizens stormed his comment section with compliments for him. Several internet users dropped heart and fire emojis, while others shared their views.

One Instagram user wrote, “How can you look so good,” while another one commented, “How can one look this good”. His friends from the film industry including Anusha Dandekar, Neelam Kothari, and Anaita Shroff Adajania among others also poured in love for the actor.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has numerous movies in his pipeline. He will be seen in Andaz Apna Apna 2, Cirkus, Takht, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Simmba 2. He was last seen in Divyang Thakkar’s directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It was a comedy-drama film in which he shared the screen with Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani among other actors. The film made its theatrical release on May 13 this year.

