Home » News » Movies » Ranveer Singh Gets Chased by a Bear, Goes on an Adventure Ride in Ranveer vs Wild's Teaser, Watch

Ranveer Singh Gets Chased by a Bear, Goes on an Adventure Ride in Ranveer vs Wild's Teaser, Watch

Ranveer Singh in the tease of Ranveer vs Wild
Ranveer Singh in the tease of Ranveer vs Wild

In the video, the actor can be seen panting with a petrified face at the beginning of the video. In the next clip, Ranveer Singh was chased by a wild bear.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 15:37 IST

Ranveer Singh is all set to taste wilderness with Bear Grylls. On Friday, Netflix released the official teaser of an interactive adventure-based show, Ranveer Vs Wild. Both Netflix India and Ranveer shared the news in a joint post on Instagram. Ranveer's caption read, “Jungle mein mangal. Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is coming soon on Netflix.”

Watch the teaser here:

In the video, the actor can be seen panting with a petrified face at the beginning of the video. In the next clip, Ranveer was chased by a wild bear. The video also showed that viewers will have a chance to make decisions for Ranveer in some interactive way. Further in the video, the screen is split into two windows with two options. Ranveer can be then heard saying, “Button dabaiye aur mujhe bachaiye (Press the button and save my life).”

Bear can also be seen zip-lining and saying, “Ranveer is about to get a full adventure.” As Ranveer watched Grylls smoothly crossing, he added his quirkiness to it and said, “Arey Bhaiya ye pagla toh nikal gaya, hum kese jaayenge (this man left but now how will we go).” He can be then seen zip-lining to the other side. By the end of the video, Ranveer can be seen acting to be dead and a bear sniffing next to him.

The Netflix original is slated to premiere on July 8. This special non-fiction show will also mark Ranveer's OTT debut.

Ranveer was last seen on the big screen with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also featured Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, and Ratna Pathak. The actor has Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt in his pipeline. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniya which will release on December 23, this year.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 10, 2022, 15:37 IST