Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional After Hearing Contestant Abhay Singh's Story on The Big Picture

The Big Picture is not just a show, it’s an emotion, and at the grand premiere of the show, the viewers will get to see host Ranveer Singh’s soft side. In the second episode, audiences will witness a contestant - Abhay Singh, a teacher from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who will share his journey with Ranveer Singh on stage, leaving the star teary-eyed.

During the conversation, Abhay reveals how he lost his father at the tender age of 12, with one last dying wish – to ensure that Abhay takes care of the family. Ranveer was moved after listening to Abhay’s hardships and how he started teaching young kids to provide to make ends meet. Hearing Abhay expressing his desire to resume his education, Ranveer will also speak to Abhay’s mother over a video call and shower praises about her son.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is Steaming Hot in This Selfie Wearing Nothing but a ‘Barely There’ Towel, Guess Why

Advertisement

The Big Picture presented by BYJU’s and CoinSwitch powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank, India’s first and Anokha visual-based quiz show will bring many such stories to life, while contestants and viewers have the opportunity to win big.

The grand premiere episode will air this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on COLORS, Voot & JIO TV.

Ahead of that, the actor took to social media to flaunt his abs. The star, who looks devastatingly handsome in his latest post on the photo-sharing platform, wants his fans to guess why he is seen drenched in sweat. In the caption alongside the picture, Ranveer gives fans four options to pick from. A - He just got out of the steam room, B - It’s his Television debut today, C - He retains extra body heat or D - He is trying Hot Yoga.

Ranveer recently announced that Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi will finally release on November 5 in theatres. The cop drama led by Akshay Kumar also stars Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. Other films in his line-up include ‘83, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.