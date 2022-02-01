Ranveer Singh: I Have Become More Family-Oriented as a Person, My Circle has Become Smaller

Actor Ranveer Singh delivered one of his finest performance playing the role of Kapil Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 83. While the sports drama may have not done well at the box office due to the third wave of coronavirus in the country, the actor’s performance was surely appreciated by the critics as well as the audience.

Singh has an interesting lineup of films including Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s comic-caper Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Shankar’s remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. Though each film belongs to a distinct genre, they represent what Singh is craving in this phase of his career — family entertainers.

Talking to mid-day the actor said, “I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience," says the actor.

Advertisement

He also reveals that he is consciously choosing films which he can watch with his entire family. “I have become more family-oriented as a person, as the years have gone by. I’ve realised that my circle has become smaller. Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family."

While there is an ongoing debate about cinema-and-OTT combination that has emerged since the outbreak of the pandemic, Singh, as an actor feels the responsibility of getting the audience back to the theatres, “When you watch films sitting together (in a movie hall0, that cinematic experience creates a bond. Watching 3 Idiots (2009) with my friends is a shared experience I’ll never forget. Community-viewing binds people. So, I want to be part of films where a family can have a shared experience; (films) that don’t make anyone uncomfortable and are not a solo watch. I want to bring people together through entertainment."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.