Ranveer Singh in Tears As He Touches His 'God' Govinda's Feet on The Big Picture; See Viral Video

People across the country adore the style and energy actor Ranveer Singh brings to the stage. After his superb acting on the silver screen, his TV show, The Big Picture has furthermore got him closer to the Indian households. In case you have missed the New Year special episode of the show, Colors TV had shared some sneak peeks on its Instagram handle, which featured Ranveer getting emotional as he hosted his idol, Govinda. The clip posted by the channel showcased Ranveer crying as he met Govinda, while the latter was continuously trying to calm him down.

While calling Govinda on the stage, Ranveer introduced him as his ‘God’ and the only ‘hero number one.’ Soon after this, avideo surfaced whereRanveer was seenburying his face in his palms as he was emotional on seeing the veteran actor at his show. Ranveer was also lying at Govinda's feet, holding them tight and when the latter tried to pick him up, he behaved like a kid who was adamant to stay there. Govinda was quite overwhelmed by all the love and attention he received not only from the audience but also from the actor.

Ranveer has worked with Govinda in the film, Kill Dil which also starred Parineeti Chopra. Ranveer has never shied away from expressing his love for the actor and how much he adores and idolises him. In one of the clips of the promo, Ranveer revealed that he had learned rap not during his film Gully Boy, but from Govinda's song, Stop That from Gambler. Well, the actor also performed the rap on the stage, and Govinda was completely smitten by Ranveer’s talent.

It rarely happens that Govinda is on the stage and you don’t get to see him dance. The veteran actor has given a bunch of hook steps to the industry and his moves are just perfect. Ranveer and Govinda were seen shaking a leg on the original version of the songsIshq Hai Suhana, UP Wala Thumka, A Aa E Ee Mera Dil Na Todo, and more. Ranveer also performed a few iconic dialogues of the veteran actor.

