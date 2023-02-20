Ranveer Singh Interacts With LeBron James, Vin Diesel At NBA, Takes Selfie With Malala Yousafzai

Ranveer Singh is currently in Salt Lake City, Utah where he has been taking part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. The actor has also been sharing several pictures from his meetings with renowned basketball players and global stars. Recently, Singh met LeBron James too.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a video from his encounter with the basketball legend. In the clip, Singh was seen shaking hands, hugging and interacting with James. In the caption, he mentioned how it was ‘overwhelming’ to meet LeBron and shared that he will always be ‘grateful’ to NBA for the same.

“It was overwhelming to meet LeBron It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very, very special moment for me I have been @kingjames’s fan for 20 years! ❤️Witnessed his entire career and the glory he has brought to game of basketball I am ever grateful to the NBA for making this happen for me - Love my NBA family! Love Live King James," Ranveer wrote.

Besides this, Singh also took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of other pictures from the celebrity game. In one of the photos, he was seen interacting with Vin Diesel. Another picture featured Ranveer taking a selfie with Malala Yousafzai.

It was just yesterday that Ranveer shared a bundle of pictures in which he was seen posing with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu. Prior to this, Ranveer also met Ben Affleck. A photo of the duo interacting with each other went viral.

Ranveer was named India’s brand ambassador for NBA in 2021. Back then, the actor told Pinkvilla, “I have been a basketball fan since I was a child. It is one of the most electrifying sports in the world and NBA stars have been shaping pop culture for decades now. From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to LeBron James, the NBA has developed a unique culture within its players and fans. The players’ impact on and off the court is something that I admire."

