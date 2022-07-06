Ranveer Singh Introduces Himself as Deepika Padukone's Husband, Fans Say 'Rare to Find Men Like This'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sets new expectations from men every time he steps out with Deepika Padukone. The actor doesn’t shy away from showing his love for the actress and fanboys over her at every opportunity. His recent outing is just another example of what a wonderful husband he is. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, joined Deepika at an event in the US recently and his introduction has won fans over.

In a video that has now gone viral, Ranveer sat down next to his lady love and proudly introduced himself as ‘Deepika Padukone’s husband.’ “Of course, I need no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband," Ranveer says on stage, prompting a big smile from Deepika and a loud cheer from the audience seated at the event.

The sweet introduction caught the internet’s attention as well. Several DeepVeer fans took to Twitter and showered Ranveer with love. “This man ♥️ Very rare to find men like this. They are lucky to have each other," a fan tweeted. “Very rare to find this kind of husband….he gives immense respect and feels proud of his wife…n also to be called by wife’s name when he himself is I believe more talented actor n also successful," added another. “The way he is sooo secure about himself loved it ! The introduction is everything," a third fan added.

In 2019, Ranveer said he wouldn’t shy away from taking up his wife’s surname. Speaking with Famously Filmfare at the time, Ranveer said, “Since I have dropped my surname, I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname."

Besides his introduction at the event, Ranveer also made headlines after he said he wants to learn Konkani. For the unversed, Deepika’s mother tongue is Konkani. Speaking at the same event, Ranveer said, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding."

