Ranveer Singh is Comfortable and Hence He Has Done It, Says Rozlyn Khan as She Recalls Her PETA Photoshoot

PETA (People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals) model Rozlyn Khan is popularly known for a 'bloodbath' photoshoot that she did in the year 2012. Despite the intent behind the photoshoot, which was for a good cause, the actress-model received a lot of backlash from the audience. Rozlyn recently shared her views on Ranveer Singh’s controversial photo shoot in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

While having a conversation with the portal, the actress reminisced the time when she posed in a bathtub full of 'blood' for a PETA campaign. The actress said that it was the best thing that she had ever done and it took a lot of courage to pull off something of that sort. She also talked about how her photoshoot created controversy at the time. The actress shared that the Indian audience was not able to digest her photoshoot because it was too bold back then. She believes things have changed now and people have finally started to understand the concept and message of a photoshoot.

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s Paper Magazine photoshoot, the actress said, “Ranveer is comfortable and hence he has done it. He is an artist at the end of the day, we should respect the way he is trying to portray his talent. It isn’t new in Hollywood but in Bollywood. Being such a big actor, he has done it and people are taking it otherwise. He is talented and gets publicity. He is definitely not someone who needs controversy.”

Rozlyn concluded by saying that people are comparatively open-minded now. She also said that there’s a difference in how the audience perceives experimental shoots from a male and a female actor. “Women in India still have limitations. It’s difficult to cross the boundary,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress made her comeback with a song called Aa Bhi Jaa by Sameer Anjaan. Rozlyn’s performance in the music video was impeccable and she received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

