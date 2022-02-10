Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone's 'Biggest Cheerleader' As He Grooves to 'Beqaaboo'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has turned “cheerleader" for wife and actress Deepika Padukone ahead of the release of her film Gehraiyaan. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video on Instagram where he and Deepika can be seen grooving to the latest track from the Shakun Batra directorial - Beqaaboo. The couple can be seen dancing to the track in what appears to be their car. The track, sung by Kausar Munir, OAFF, Shalmali Kholgade, and Savera, was playing in the car as Deepika and Ranveer danced to its peppy beats.

The video showed Ranveer in his quintessential fashionable wear with chunky sunglasses and orange-green tracksuit; while Deepika was sporting a blue t-shirt and trousers. With the wind blowing their hair, and the song playing in the background, Deepika and Ranveer showed their Instagram followers how to enjoy a simple drive around the city like “cool kids." Ranveer shared the video on Instagram and promoted Deepika’s upcoming movie as he wrote in the caption, “All the cool kids are doing it! Deepika Padukone. Beqaaboo. Gehraiyaan."

Commenting on the post, Deepika wrote, “My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You." Amazon Prime Video, where Gehraiyaan will be streaming from February 11, also applauded Ranveer for his zest and wrote, “Now this is what we call a full Beqaaboo moment." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also loved the song and commented, “What a track." Singer Shalmali commended the couple’s chemistry and commented, “You both are love."

Deepika also shared the teaser of the latest track from her upcoming film on Instagram and confessed, “I’d be lying if I said this isn’t my most favourite song from the album."

Deepika also shared a video where the cast of Gehraiyaan - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday - were jamming to the song in a car. The actress shared the video on the social media platform and captioned it, “That’s how we roll."

Have you checked the latest Instagram post shared by Ranveer yet?

