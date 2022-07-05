Ranveer Singh Is Not Replacing Karan Johar As Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Host

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp ended, netizens are now eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss OTT. The first season of the show made headlines last year. While Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show, Nishant Bhat took the second spot. The digital reality show was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

As the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is likely to be announced soon, recent reports claimed that actor Ranveer Singh is being considered as the host this time. A source quoted by IANS said, “Makers have started working on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As they couldn’t get dates from Karan Johar, the makers have finalised Ranveer Singh to host the show. He has earlier worked for the channel for another reality TV show, The Big Picture."

However, now a fresh report in Pinkvilla suggests that Ranveer won’t be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and these reports are absolutely untrue as the actor is busy with his film commitments and is all set to start working on several exciting films which will be announced in due course of time.

There were also reports that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were approached to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. Both the actors participated in Bigg Boss 15 last year and that was when they fell in love with each other. After Bigg Boss 15 concluded, Karan Kundrra joined Lock Upp as a jailor. He was also joined by Tejasswi during one of the episodes as the warden of the jail.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the makers have already started approaching celebrities for the controversial reality show. Earlier it was reported that television actress Anushka Sen is in talks with the makers. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the actress so far.

