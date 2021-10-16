Ranveer Singh is Steaming Hot in This Selfie Wearing Nothing but a 'Barely There' Towel, Guess Why

Ranveer Singh is geared to set the small screen on fire as his latest show The Big Picture starts airing today. But before that, the actor set temperatures soaring on Instagram with his shirtless selfie. It is always a good day when Ranveer’s perfect abs make an appearance on our timeline but today was different. The star, who looks devastatingly handsome in his latest post on the photo-sharing platform, wants his fans to guess why he is seen drenched in sweat. In the caption alongside the picture, Ranveer gives fans four options to pick from. A - He just got out of the steam room, B - It’s his Television debut today, C - He retains extra body heat or D - He is trying Hot Yoga.

Instagram reacted and how! The best comment came from actor R Madhavan who felt insecure. He asked Ranveer how many times he will seize the “post shower selfie award” from him.

Actor-host Maniesh Paul commented saying he doesn’t want to play. Dino Morea asked Ranveer to tell him since when he started looking this ripped. Pooja Hegde quipped in the comments, pointing to Ranveer’s towel. She asked him to be cautious as the towel seems to be dropping. Remo D’souza wrote, “Too much.” Siddhanth Kapoor suggested, “Or option E: danced like MJ all night.”

Ranveer often feels generous to bless his fans’ Instagram feeds with snapshots flaunting his envy-inducing body in an album of snapshots. Here are some of the actor’s ‘Monday Motivation’ posts and likewise:

Ranveer recently announced that Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi will finally release on November 5 in theatres. The cop drama led by Akshay Kumar also stars Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. Other films in his line-up include ‘83, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

