Ranveer Singh is Waiting for His Wife to Comment but This Actor Beats Deepika Padukone to It

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always hit the mark with their social media banter and PDA. Their comments on each other’s posts or their updates with each other are always loved by the fans. Recently, Ranveer uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram, where he mentioned in the caption that he is waiting for his wife to comment. In the monochromatic photo, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor can be seen donning a shirt and sporting a sleek hairstyle with a cleanly trimmed beard.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Waiting for my wife to comment… @deepikapadukone"

However, there was one actor, extremely close to Ranveer, who beat Deepika to it, and it is none other than Arjun Kapoor. Arjun and Ranveer, who shared the screen in the film Gundaay share a close bond with each other and are known to be good friends in the industry. The actor commented, “Clean & lean "

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front Ranveer Singh was last seen in Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie received a positive response from the audience. Next, Ranveer is gearing up for Karan Johar’s romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is expected to be out next year in February. Apart from this, he also has several other projects in his pipeline including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan.

Deepika, on the other hand, will next be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Intern in the pipeline and will reportedly make cameos in the films Brahmastra and Cirkus.

