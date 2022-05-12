Ranveer Singh 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Gets Big Thumbs-up from Vishal Dadlani; Film to Take Decent Start

Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film features Ranveer as a mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child. ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will arrive in cinemas tomorrow, May 13. But early reactions to the film are already out. Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, who has also sung the track ‘Firecracker’ in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, is all praise for Ranveer’s performance in the movie.

In his response to a photo that Ranveer shared with him on his Twitter account, Vishal wrote, “This was me telling

@RanveerOfficial how precious he is, after watching #JayeshbhaiJordaar. All the coloured pajamas in the world can’t distract from the talent, the truth and the heart it takes to live a film and character like he has. What a beautiful monster this guy is!!"

The upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama, directed by first-time director Divyang Thakkar, was delayed by the makers. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

“Not that this was by design, we created the film and had to wait for the release. It has just so happened that it comes in a phase where the last few successful films at the box office have been Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, KGF: 2, and RRR. So, in this ongoing trend, here comes the googly in Jayeshbhai Jordaar," Singh told PTI.

Next up for the actor is Cirkus, a comedy film that reunites him with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty; Karan Johar’s family romedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Anniyan with Shankar.

