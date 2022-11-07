Ranveer Singh Joins Collective Artists Network After Quitting Yash Raj Talent Management

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. With films like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Dil Dhadakne Do under his belt, he has gone on to create a brand for himself over the years. But the talented actor started his acting journey with Yash Raj Film’s romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat. Then he went on to do other films under the famed banner like Ladies V/s Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Kill Dil, the latest one in the roster being Jayeshbhai Jordar. Now, after so many years, Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Talent Management have finally parted ways. And if the reports are to be believed then the Ram Leela actor has joined forces with Collective Artists Network.

According to sources close to ETimes, although the decision might come as a shock to many in the industry, Ranveer Singh had made up his mind three months ago. The source also revealed that Ranveer has joined the Artists Collective formerly referred to as KWAN and since it’s been a recent development, there is no information about his future projects as such. The source stated, “He was talking to Kwan regularly and frequently for 90 days for sure. Abhi do chaar din hi huye hain, jaadu toh nahi hai (It’s hardly been two-four days. It’s not magic)".

Advertisement

Earlier, as reported by PinkVilla, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor would continue to share a close bond with Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films. It had stated, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen. He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever."

The source had further explained, “Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The movie might witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here