Ranveer Singh Joins Deepika Padukone In Cannes, Couple Snapped With Rebecca Hall

Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury this year, was finally spotted with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. As the prestigious film festival is currently underway, a picture is now going viral on social media in which Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing with actress Rebecca Hall.

Shared by a fan account on Instagram, the click features Deepika and Ranveer along with Rebecca Hall, who is also a juror at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is seen dressed in a Louis Vuitton creation which consists of a bright pink mid-length skirt and a white collared blouse featuring a monochrome graphic print. On the other hand, Hall can be seen posing in a floral print and embroidered gown. Whereas, Ranveer is spotted in a graphic print shirt.

In the two pictures, the three artists give us contrasting expressions. The first picture shows the trio posing for the camera wearing a poker face expression. In the next picture, the trio burst out into candid laughter.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who has been serving us some glamorous red carpet moments, was joined by her husband Ranveer last weekend. On Thursday, Deepika shared her red carpet look where she wore a custom Louis Vuitton creation. The gown comprised a pair of barely-there straps and a plunging neckline. The gown came with peplum detailing around the waist, and a voluminous skirt perfect for the red carpet grandeur. The Gehraiyaan actress completed her look with a statement necklace from Cartier.

Soon after she shared her red gown look on the social media platform, Ranveer commented on the post, “Ok! That’s it! I’m taking a flight." This comment was followed by another hyperbolic comment typical of the actor as he wrote, “Killing me." Ranveer actually took a flight to join his wife at the French Riviera.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.