Ranveer Singh Joins Kili Paul at Meta Creator Day; Says Creators Have Become 'The Culture' Today

On September 30, actor Ranveer Singh inaugurated Meta’s 2022 edition of Creator Day in Mumbai and inspired India’s top creators to stay true to themselves, as it’s their calling card to accumulate social equity. The 83 (2021) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor, while opening the event that was attended by over 500 creators, spoke about being an artiste and creator and how his relentless pursuit for perfection has resulted in his staggering equity and stardom.

He said, “You all have affected, shaped, moulded [and] dare I say, become the culture! And you did it on your own merit! Whatever we have achieved in life, is on merit with no handouts!" Lauding content creators on social media, Singh added, “There are millions and millions of young people whose lives you touch every day. If I can leave you with one thing, don’t get into the numbers game. Create to express. Create for the joy of creating. Create to spread love and light."

In his keynote, while inviting him onto the stage, Ajit Mohan, MD & VP, Facebook India (Meta) mentioned, “When we were thinking of someone who could enthral this vastly talented audience; someone who could match their energy, and already has them hooked with their talent, there was only one name in our minds - Ranveer Singh."

Singh later performed to the song Jinklo, by creators Neel, Devil and Karan Kanchan, and dedicated the moment to the talented creator community of India.

The event was also attended by Tanzanian creator Kili Paul, who has enamoured India with his performances of Hindi songs on Instagram reels and made his first visit to the country. He was recently honoured by the Indian Commission in Tanzania and complimented by PM Narendra Modi in one of his Mann Ki Baat sessions. American creator Daniel Mac was also present at the event. He is best known for his ‘What do you do for a living’ series and has interviewed people ranging from American president Joe Biden to American TV host Jay Leno.

Creator Day is Meta’s annual flagship event to celebrate creators, as they best reflect the way its platforms are used by people to share, express themselves and be entertained. The 2022 version of the event will take place across five cities - Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi - and will be unique because of their scale and on-ground presence after two years due to the pandemic. It is also the first time Meta provided the fans with an opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite creators, a unique engagement aimed to strengthen their relationship.

