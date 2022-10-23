Ranveer Singh Keeps ‘Priorities’ First, Enjoys India Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match On Flight; See Pics

Ranveer Singh is a hardcore cricket fan and there are no doubts about it. The actor who essayed the role of cricket Legend Kapil Dev in sports drama 83, never leaves a chance to watch the matches, even if he is on the go. Today, all eyes are on the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match taking place in Melbourne. Ranveer Singh too, is rooting for team India just like everyone else in the country. The actor set his priorities first as he enjoyed the iconic match even while travelling, during his flight.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post pictures of him watching the match even before boarding the flight in a room. Along with the picture, Ranveer wrote, “But first priorities.. India Vs Pak T20." And as soon as the Padmavat star hopped on to the flight he switched to the epic match on the screen. The actor posted pictures of him enjoying the match, just like every other cricket lover, on social media handles. He wrote alongside the photo, “Priorities… India Vs Pak."

Advertisement

Take a look:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India decided to play Ravichandran Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal in their opening match of the campaign. While Mohammed Shami straightaway got a place in the playing XI. On the other side, Pakistan didn’t pick Fakhar Zaman in the XI as Shan Masood got a chance in the middle order.

A new chapter will be added (if rain stays away) in the storied India vs Pakistan rivalry today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the two giants clash in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The buzz around the contest can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of fans turned up to just watch India cricketers practice at the MCG on Saturday.

Advertisement

2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far – both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.

India will rely heavily on their batting department as their bowling looks a bit weaker, while it is completely contrasting for Pakistan who have quality pacers who can click 140 kmph consistently but their batting is overdependent on the openers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here