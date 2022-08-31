Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone After Receiving Best Actor Award; Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, well known for his eclectic performances and unique wardrobe picks, won the Best Actor Award for his cricket biopic '83' at the Filmfare Awards 2022. Singh played former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan-directed film and won accolades for his portrayal of the sportsman. Interestingly, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone was also his co-star for the movie and played the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. She was also named as one of the co-producers of the film. Ranveer visibly beamed and kissed Deepika who presented him with the award onstage. Take a look at Ranveer as he accepted the award and planted an endearing kiss on Deepika.

Ranveer and Deepika looked their stylish best at the awards ceremony. While Ranveer arrived onstage in a bright red suit that was tailored to perfection, Deepika kept it subtle in loose blue jeans and a baggy blue shirt to match. Director-producer Karan Johar was also present on stage with the happy couple. Ranveer was also the host of the entire show held at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai. While accepting the award from Deepika, Ranveer beamed and quipped, ”Ranveer Singh, powered by Deepika Padukone.”

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a photo of himself holding on to his brand new award. He looked his dapper best and dedicated his win to ‘Kapil’s devils.’ He captioned the post, “What else we here for? Best Actor dedicated to Kapil’s Devils.”

While the Filmfare Awards 2022 was a star-studded affair, other winners included Best Actress Kriti Sanon for Mimi, Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham, Best Actress (Critics’ Choice) Vidya Balan for Sherni, Best Director Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah, Best Film (Popular Category) Shershaah, Best Film (Critics’ Choice) Sardar Udham, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi and Best Story Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

