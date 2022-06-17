Ranveer Singh Matches Steps with Anil Kapoor as They Dance to Nach Punjaabban Song; Watch

Always spotted in high spirits and enthusiasm, Ranveer Singh’s energy is truly unmatchable and when the actor is joined by Anil Kapoor, they honestly make a fiery combination. An example of this was seen on Thursday. The Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars stole the limelight at an award show in Mumbai after they bumped into each other on the red carpet. They danced like no one’s watching to Anil Kapoor’s The Punjaabban Song from his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. An amazing video from the very moment has been going crazy viral on social media, with many fan pages and paparazzi sharing it on their respective Instagram pages.

The video shows that after greeting each other on the red carpet, the two walked toward each other and performed The Punjaabban Song hook step with full energy. Clad in a printed black suit, Ranveer looked dapper as he shook his legs to the tunes of the song. Next, the video pans toward Anil Kapoor, who can be seen walking toward Ranveer in the same style. As they meet at the centre, Ranveer can be seen saying something to the veteran star, and in the very next moment, they start performing the Punjaabban hook step. Anil Kapoor looked stunning in a grey suit atop a multi-colour striped shirt and teamed it all with white sneakers.

The stars sent their fans into a frenzy with their performance. Reacting to the dance clip shared by a paparazzo, one user wrote, “Most energetic men on Earth.” Another commented, “Inn dono ki jodi or energy sabse jabardast h.” A third user wrote, “This is amazing. Ranveer is a freaking gem.”

Apart from Ranveer and Anil Kapoor, the event was also graced by other JugJugg Jeeyo actors including Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. For those who don’t know, the Raj Mehta directorial marks veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s comeback after several years. The romantic drama is all set to hit the theatres on June 24.

