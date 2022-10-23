Ranveer Singh Meets 'Bad Boy' Vijay Deverakonda, Falls After Hasbulla Punches Him at UFC 280; Watch

While Bollywood celebrities are attending back-to-back Diwali parties in Mumbai, actor Ranveer Singh is having the time of his life in Yas Island, where he recently attended the most exciting event in mixed martial arts, UFC 280, between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

During the match, Ranveer bumped into Liger star Vijay Deverakonda, who was also present at the event. Ranveer took to his Instagram story to share a photo with Vijay, alongside a quirky caption that read: “Bad boy in the building." The actor had a fanboy moment when he met American actor-martial artist Steve Seagal. He shared a selfie with him and posted it on his Insta story, saying, “AIKIDO MASTER, ACTION HERO, LEGEND". The actor attended the championship along with celebrity photographer-friend Rohan Shreshta.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Keeps ‘Priorities’ First, Enjoys India Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match On Flight; See Pics

Advertisement

Ranveer also met Russian internet celebrity Hasbulla, who is famous for his prank and spoof videos on MMA. In a video, shared by Ranveer, Hasbulla can be seen jokingly punching Ranveer in his face. Ranveer captioned the video: “Hasbulla taking no prisoners." Rumours are rife that Hasbulla might enter Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a wildcard. Ranveer also clicked a photo with UFC president Dana White and called him “Boss man".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently felicitated with the CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 Award for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ by former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian team to victory in the World Cup of 1983, for playing his character in the film ’83’.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The actor, who received the award from Kapil Dev, said he was thankful for the award and praised the legendary cricketer. On a question regarding how he prepared for the role knowing the country was aware of every little habit of Kapil Dev and likely comments from the audience of not doing complete justice to the iconic skipper, Singh said the biopic was “written in the stars." “Someone asked me at the beginning of my career if I ever do a biopic, who would I choose. I had said Kapil Dev", he said adding that he never knew why he chose that answer. “It was destiny, written in the stars," he said describing the opportunity to play the character years later.

Read all the Latest Movies News here