Ranveer Singh: My Wife Deepika Is Very Patient With Me; She Does Complain I'm New Human Every 6 Months

Ranveer Singh is the man when it comes to portraying any compelling character on the silver screen. From the heroic Peshwa of the Maratha empire in Bajirao Mastani to the sinister Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer has time and again proven his versatility by delivering standout performances in each of these roles. He is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, 83. In the film, Ranveer plays Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, and Deepika plays his wife Romi.

The couple has also been lavishing each other with love and compliments, setting a new standard for couple goals. Ranveer recently revealed that he is one of the actors who delves into his characters and changes every attribute required for that portrayal, such as diet, body language, temperament, and others. He also lovingly added that his lovely wife is extremely patient with him and supports everything he does.

In an interview with E Times, the actor discussed his preparation for the role and stated, “I am somebody who goes deep into his character to develop it. The entire vibration that I exude, changes with the new character that I get into."

In response to Deepika Padukone’s thoughts, he added, “My wife Deepika is very patient with me. She does lovingly complain that she gets to see a new human being every 6-8 months. I joke with her back that variety is the spice of life, at least she isn’t getting bored with the same kind of person. There’s a certain core about me that she is privy to. I layer out different layers as I get into different characters, but she understands this. My diet, body language, temperament, responses - all change. Sometimes I feel I am still finding out who I am."

Deepika and Ranveer have been happily married since 2018 after courting for nearly six years. The couple has made appearances in blockbuster films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat. Blockbuster film 83 is their first public appearance since their wedding.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Divyang Thakkar’s directorial debut, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus. Meanwhile, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra’s next film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

