Ranveer Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Others React After Virat Kohli Steps Down as India's Test Captain

On Saturday evening, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced his decision of exiting from Test captaincy, after serving the team for 7 years. The former skipper, through a social media post, announced his decision that took the entire cricketing world and fans by surprise. Celebrities from the Indian film fraternity, too, reacted to this decision of him stepping down. On his Instagram post, actor Ranveer Singh referred to him as the ‘King’.

Virat’s post read, “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

Take a look at Ranveer’s comment:

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Thank you for your service! Made Indian Test Team the best touring team we have ever had 💯👏"

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “No wonder they call him KING KOHLI Under your captaincy India reached great heights, dear @imVkohli thank you for making us so so proud. India’s heart beats for KOHLI."

Arjun Rampal, too, shared his thoughts on Twitter. He wrote, “Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You have many many more years of cricket in you and a captains mind. I do hope this decision is short lived. Yet,one respects your decision. Thank you for all the incredible memories. #ViratKohli."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s decision comes after Team India lost the 3-match Test series to South Africa 2-1. Back in 2014, he led India for the first time in the longest format of the game after which he took the team to newer heights in the past seven years. He led in 68 Test matches out of which the team registered victory in 40 games. 17 of them ended in a draw and lost 11 face-offs. He stands fourth on the list of captains with most Test wins after the likes of Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

