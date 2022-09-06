Ranveer Singh on His Journey in Bollywood: 'It’s a Miracle That I Even Became an Actor'

Ranveer Singh has had quite a spectacular journey in Bollywood so far. From his debut in Band Baaja Baraat to starring in some critically-acclaimed films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastaani, Padmavat, and Dil Dhadkane Do, the actor’s career graph has only progressed in the last 12 years. Now that he is recognised as an established actor and personality, it still baffles him that he had created his unique place in the industry.

The actor recently opened up about the same as he shared his feelings about being a leading actor in the industry. He shared, “I am just grateful that I get to be an actor and that’s actually enough for me. I have always said that it’s a miracle that I even became an actor. These types of experiences are beyond my wildest imagination. Sometimes, it feels surreal. And that feeling continues till date. Every day, I wake up in disbelief that this is my life – that I am an actor and I get to do these things, collaborate with these talented filmmakers. And it all adds up to an overwhelming amount of gratitude that I have for the opportunities and blessings that I have."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xynaGw72E38" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

For his flawless portrayal of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama biopic 83, the actor has just won the Best Actor award at the recently held Filmfare Awards. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor expressed his gratitude and adulation towards his coach Balvinder Singh Sandhu who moulded him for the role. He shared, “It feels surreal and fulfilling in equal measures. At this moment I’m remembering my coach, Mr Balvinder Singh Sandhu. I really miss him and his contribution to 83, one really can’t describe in words. He’s the heart of 83. You know when we see the emotion that he has attached to that story of 83, to his teammates, you can’t not work out of a very different place in your being. When we, the cast of 83, saw what it meant to Ballu sir, that is what transmitted to all of us."

On the professional front, the actor had recently wrapped shooting for Karan Johar’s zany romantic flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his co-star Alia Bhatt and several other prominent actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The actor also briefly appeared in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which teased a glimpse of behind the scenes from Karan Johar’s ambitious film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here