Ranveer Singh Pens Tribute to Rapper Coolio on Insta Amid Separation Rumours With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sent social media into a frenzy on Thursday morning after some unverified reports and tweets about their alleged separation went crazily viral on the internet. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in 2018 after dating for about six years. There has been no clarification on the wild rumours from the couple or their teams so far.

And now amid all the speculations, Ranveer has taken to his Instagram Story to pen a moving tribute to American rapper Coolio, who passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died at a friend’s house, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told the Associated Press.

Ranveer shared a photo of Coolio on his Instagram Story and added a red heart and a folded hand emoji. Ranveer also turned off the replies on his Story.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

According to multiple media reports and some viral tweets, the couple’s marriage seems to have hit a rough patch. However, during a recent event, Ranveer appeared to dispel all the speculations surrounding his relationship with Deepika as he was all praise for his wife. “Touchwood… We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," Ranveer said at the FICCI Frames fast track event.

Advertisement

Ranveer even said that he might collaborate with Deepika on the big screen soon. “I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life," Ranveer added.

Ranveer and Deepika fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela. Soon after the release of the movie on November 15, 2013, Ranveer and Deepika started dating. However, the couple had decided to keep their relationship a secret.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here