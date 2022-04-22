Ranveer Singh, Rannvijay Singha and a Host of Sports Stars Welcome Viacom's New Channel Sports18

Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18, the network’s dedicated sports broadcasting channel. The pay-TV channel, available in SD & HD, will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India. Actor Ranveer Singh, who played the role of former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film 83, fittingly led the Bollywood brigade in applauding the debut of Sports18 – the new home of sporting heroes. A self-confessed basketball fan, Ranveer tweeted about his excitement on watching the NBA playoffs, “Congrats @NBAIndia! Can’t wait to watch the playoffs live @Sports18."

Another basketball afficionado Rannvijay Singha, actor and host, was equally eager about catching some live action as the NBA entered its business end. He responded to the tweet from @NBAIndia’s official Twitter handle and said, “Congratulations @nbaindia will be excited to watch Playoffs on @Sports18 !"

Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha joined Ranveer and Rannvijay in welcoming Sports18. A football, and basketball fan, Shrestha took to Twitter to say, “Just in time for the #NBA75 Playoffs! Congrats @nbaindia @sports18.

Dancer and choreographer Melvin Louis couldn’t contain his excitement either. His emoji-laced tweet confirmed his passion for basketball. It said, “Congrats!!! Excited to watch the playoffs."

Meanwhile, a star-studded line-up of players, leagues, and clubs welcomed the launch of Sports18 on social media. Former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar invited fans to watch his forthcoming interview of Yuvraj Singh on Sports18. He posted a photograph and said, “Loved sitting down with Yuvraj Singh for an in-depth interview. Haven’t seen him this relaxed & candid ever! Watch out for it on the newly launched @Sports18 channel."

Indian tennis player and Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna expressed his happiness on Twitter, “Fantastic news to all tennis fans and sport fans. Happy to have my matches finally getting broadcasted in India..well done Sports18."

NBA and the men’s tennis tour ATP were also quick to let their fans know about their new address on Sports18. European football leagues LaLiga and Ligue1 tweeted to tell their Indian fans where to find their favourite footballing action. Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Italian powerhouses Lazio and Fiorentina were among others to join the party to welcome Sports18.

