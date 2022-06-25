Ranveer Singh Reacts As Kartik Aaryan Gets a Luxurious Car As a Gift: 'Uff Yaar Beauty'

Following the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aaryan was gifted India’s first McLaren GT by the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar. The actor shared a picture with his new ride on Instagram which has now received a reaction from fellow actor Ranveer Singh.

The Dhamaka actor had posed with the swanky orange McLaren GT along with Bhushan Kumar and added to the caption, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. (I have been given a new table for Chinese meals. I did not know that the result of hard work would be so big)." The actor ended the caption on a cheeky note as he jokingly requested the film producer, “Agla gift Private jet sir. (next gift private jet)."

Among others, Ranveer Singh was quick to react to Kartik’s post. The actor admired the new luxury car as he wrote, “Uff yaar beauty." Responding to Ranveer’s comment, Kartik asked, “Gaadi Ya Main? (the car or me)"

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Kartik’s post was made in reference to his pet dog Katori as he wrote, “Katori ki nayi kar." The Luka Chuppi actor replied to Arjun’s comment and wrote, “It’s Katori’s world, we’re only living in it."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. The film is now inching close to Rs 185 crore at the box office. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

