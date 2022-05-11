Ranveer Singh Reacts to Deepika Padukone Joining Cannes Jury: 'Mujhe Bithayenge Kya Jury-vury Pe?'

Ranveer Singh has said he is so happy that his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, is a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Deepika will be joining French actor Vincent Lindon, actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier at the jury panel. Lindon will be the president of the jury for the 75th edition, which kicks off next week.

During an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer broke into a dance when he was asked about his reaction to Deepika’s latest achievement. He then said, “I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge." He then joked, “I mean I thought to myself ‘yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (will it ever happen to me? Will they ever make me be part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone headed to France for the 75th Cannes film festival on Monday night. The actress was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport looking absolutely stunning in an all-beige outfit which she teamed with minimal makeup and a black bag. Deepika was accompanied by her personal bodyguard.

According to reports, Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, is expected to walk for all ten days.

In a statement, posted on the official website of the festival, Lindon said, “It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival." “With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow."

Advertisement

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.