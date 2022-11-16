Ranveer Singh Recalls Being Called To a 'Seedy Place' As He Shares Casting Couch Experience

Casting couch is a reality and several actors have opened up about the same in the past. Recent on the list is Ranveer Singh. While attending the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer talked about the same and revealed how he was called to a ‘seedy place’ during his struggling period in Bollywood.

“This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now," Ranveer shared recalling the incident as quoted by Deadline.

This is not the first time that the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has opened up about his struggling time in Bollywood. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ranveer recalled how he had to work hard to get projects for 3.5 years and how he used to try to get work by taking his portfolios to offices. “The chance was one in a million but I still went for it. With the love, blessings, sacrifices and support of my amazing parents, I mustered up the fortitude to keep going," he had said.

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat and became an instant hit. Later, he featured in several blockbuster movies including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Sooryavanshi among others. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. Besides this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his pipeline.

