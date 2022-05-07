Ranveer Singh Recalls How he Prepared for Bittoo Sharma’s Role in Band Baaja Baaraat

Ravneer Sing made his debut in Bollywood with 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. From Bittoo Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat to the role of Kapil Dev in 83, Ranveer Singh has come a long way. In his debut film Ranveer was an absolute delight to watch. For getting into the skin of a typical Delhite in this film, Ranveer watched several films made with Delhi as backdrop. He revealed this in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ranveer was there on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with co-star Shalini Pandey. According to Ranveer, he watched a few films including Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! to prepare for his character of Bittoo Sharma. Watching these films carefully, he adapted to the accent of a Delhite. Ranveer was quick at learning the accent and performed brilliantly in auditions. His performance impressed Aditya Chopra, producer of this film. At first, Aditya was not able to believe that Ranveer belonged to Mumbai and had adapted to Delhite’s accent so brilliantly. Ranveer was finally selected for Band Baaja Baaraat.

After he was selected, filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who also made his debut as a director with this film, advised Ranveer to join them for location recce. According to Maneesh, it was necessary for absorbing Delhi’s culture. Ranveer said that he used to roam around Delhi University to get into the skin of Bittoo’s character. Ranveer’s tremendous efforts for his character were successful and Band Baaja Baaraat was a hit. Ranveer also received many awards for his acting.

Talking about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will enact the role of a person who has to protect his pregnant wife and daughter. Ranveer is delighted to do this film and said that he has never heard of such story before. Ranveer said that he was overwhelmed with emotions after listening to the story of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. According to Ranveer, it was the first time in his life that he had said yes to a film on spot.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released in theatres on May 13.

