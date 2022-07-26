Ranveer Singh Recalls Writing Script for His First Ad: 'I Also Want to Be a Movie Star Endorsing...'

Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town recently. Whether it was the actor’s nude photoshoot that wedged a divide between his fans and haters or his acquisition of a 119-crore quadruplex apartment in Bandra Bombay, Ranveer has rightly been stealing all the limelight. Once again, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has made headlines after winning the IAA (International Advertising Association) Brand Endorser of the Year award.

On the joyous occasion, Ranveer shared his personal experience of penning an original script for a brand endorsement and then later pitching it. However, the actor who was receiving numerous offers from several brands to promote their products after the phenomenal success of his debut movie Band Baaja Baraat was dissuaded by someone to accept said offers.

The actor explained, “I wrote my first ad which was for Durex condoms. My first movie was a hit, my second and third, not so much. I had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me. So, after my first hit, all these brands came — cola, telecom, and at the time I was advised, ‘Yaar abhi mat kar, teri agli picture hit hogi toh you do them on a higher price’ (Don’t do them now. When your next movie becomes a hit, then do them)."

The actor further revealed how he patiently waited for four long years to write an ad after the box office debacle of his two back-to-back films ‘Ladies v/s Ricky Behl’ and Lootera. Ranveer Singh who lost all the previous brands endorsement offers didn’t give up. He stated, “I was itching as I had dreams and aspirations. I thought I also want to be a movie star endorsing ‘ting’. So, I had an idea for Durex condom and I had my management team call them and say, ‘We have an idea if you want to do’. They bit into it and the rest is history and today here I am brand endorser of the year."

Earlier, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a picture where the Ram Leela actor can be seen holding his award with a beaming smile on his face. The actor wrote, “From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser Of The Year’ award - life has come full circle! Thank you to the International Advertising Association (IAA) for this recognition, immensely grateful!"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Circkus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

